The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $1.70 Million Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 40,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,015,668 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,440 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CPG opened at $4.37 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPG shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.90.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

