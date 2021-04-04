The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Marcus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.32) and the highest is ($1.15). The Marcus reported earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 327.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

MCS stock opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market capitalization of $634.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.93.

In other The Marcus news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,733 shares in the company, valued at $258,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at $4,156,997.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,161 shares of company stock worth $2,563,584 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 13.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after acquiring an additional 97,858 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 257.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 70,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

