The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 2.42. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

