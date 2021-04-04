The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.77.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.97. 7,749,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,810,513. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $92.71 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $343.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.85, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

