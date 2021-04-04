Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.72

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as high as $13.04. Tidewater shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 147,205 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $529.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $91.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tidewater by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 161,562 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tidewater by 4.1% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,889,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,624 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 12.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 628,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tidewater by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

