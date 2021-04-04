Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,301 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,398,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 261,717 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSBK stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $240.17 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.35. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $30.75.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.58 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.23.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, Director Andrea M. Clinton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $238,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Sand sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $106,393.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,252 shares of company stock valued at $813,905. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

