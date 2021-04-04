Time New Bank Reaches Market Cap of $10.96 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. One Time New Bank coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Time New Bank has a market cap of $10.96 million and approximately $432,841.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00052592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020100 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.01 or 0.00692667 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070848 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027884 BTC.

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 3,634,727,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.