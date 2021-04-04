Titanium Transportation Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (CVE:TTR) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the year. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins boosted their price target on Titanium Transportation Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Titanium Transportation Group stock opened at C$3.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. Titanium Transportation Group has a 52 week low of C$1.06 and a 52 week high of C$4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.00 million and a P/E ratio of 22.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

