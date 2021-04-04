TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Position Boosted by Oaktree Capital Management LP

Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares during the quarter. TORM comprises 6.9% of Oaktree Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oaktree Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.72% of TORM worth $398,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in TORM by 9.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TORM in the fourth quarter worth $5,872,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of TRMD stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $689.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -363.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.59. TORM plc has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

