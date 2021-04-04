TransAlta (TSE:TA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.79 and traded as high as C$12.21. TransAlta shares last traded at C$12.10, with a volume of 442,400 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.79. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.90.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$564,342.03. Also, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell purchased 125,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$1,342,862.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,702 shares in the company, valued at C$4,109,448.42.

TransAlta Corporation

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

