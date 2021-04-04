Trevor Brown Sells 1,419,189 Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) Stock

Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH) insider Trevor Brown sold 1,419,189 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of £687,487 ($898,206.17), for a total value of £975,673,988,043 ($1,274,724,311,527.31).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, March 4th, Trevor Brown sold 360,000 shares of Braveheart Investment Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total value of £223,200 ($291,612.23).

Shares of LON BRH opened at GBX 70 ($0.91) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 78.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.56. Braveheart Investment Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 140.20 ($1.83).

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

