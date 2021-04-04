Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) Position Trimmed by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Tribune Publishing were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,289,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 8,086.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPCO opened at $18.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.40 million, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.22. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $18.50.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.47). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tribune Publishing will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, together with subsidiaries, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers, weekly newspapers, and niche publications and direct mails; and operates local websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' web presence for small to medium size businesses.

