Truist Financial Corp Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,186 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 26.79% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF worth $15,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EDOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

NYSEARCA EDOW opened at $29.71 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit