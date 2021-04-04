Truist Financial Corp Has $16.10 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 654,781 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $16,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HPQ. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.80. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.