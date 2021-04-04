Truist Financial Corp Purchases 127,901 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 380,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $59.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $62.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,049.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,345. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

