Truist Raises Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $38.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its target price upped by Truist from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.16.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. Analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

