Truist Securiti Comments on EPR Properties’ Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPR)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EPR Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EPR Properties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EPR. Truist increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

NYSE:EPR opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 183.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

