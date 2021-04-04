Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Receives $12.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

MEDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Trxade Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trxade Group in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trxade Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,111. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.00, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. Trxade Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 19.89.

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trxade Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trxade Group

Trxade Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a business-to-business (B2B) web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; Integra Pharma, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

