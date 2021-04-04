Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $696,000 Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 146.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of GMS worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GMS by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 2.09. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $44.77.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 144,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $5,331,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,231.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GMS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada.

