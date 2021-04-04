Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $604,000 in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC grew its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 170.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -96.37 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.58. The Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,516,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.12 per share, with a total value of $199,132,855.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $49,931.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

