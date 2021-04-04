Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,834 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Popular by 19.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after buying an additional 30,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Popular by 407.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 93,702 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Popular in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Popular in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.24. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $75.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In related news, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $115,226.00. Also, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,006,046. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

