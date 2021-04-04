Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 17,027 Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $43.00 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). On average, equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

