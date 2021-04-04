Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 42,417 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $97,138,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $80,099,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $75,007,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,038,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,074,000.

Shares of NYSE:YSG opened at $12.69 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.06.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 target price on the stock. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price on the stock.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

