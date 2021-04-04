Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 77,748 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,748 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Aflac were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 72.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

AFL stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,879,591 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

