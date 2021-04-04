Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Short Interest Update

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the February 28th total of 113,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS UBEOF opened at $21.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Ube Industries has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $21.51.
About Ube Industries
