Ubex Hits Market Capitalization of $5.19 Million (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $5.19 million and $5.80 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ubex has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012744 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.58 or 0.00473384 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002034 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubex Token Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

