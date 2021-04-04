United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 277.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Microelectronics by 33.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,757,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 437,021 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in United Microelectronics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 588,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.26 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

