VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $177.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.81. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.88 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.