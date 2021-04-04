Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of VPL opened at $82.40 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $84.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.08.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

