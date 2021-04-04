Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by FormulaFolio Investments LLC

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 389.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,591 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after buying an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after buying an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $261.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.52 and a 12-month high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

