VeChain Price Reaches $0.0932 on Top Exchanges (VET)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. VeChain has a total market cap of $6.00 billion and approximately $744.30 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0932 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VeChain has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

About VeChain

VeChain is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the VeChainThor Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 86,712,634,466 coins and its circulating supply is 64,315,576,989 coins. The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org. VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

