Veles Market Cap Hits $114,342.19 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $114,342.19 and approximately $1.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,467.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.74 or 0.03557051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.58 or 0.00348197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.25 or 0.00965059 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $264.88 or 0.00453026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.39 or 0.00399182 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.00323392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00025415 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,412 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,740 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Veles

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

