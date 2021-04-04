VeriCoin (VRC) One Day Volume Tops $2,596.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $2,596.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,313.70 or 0.99819299 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010425 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00093881 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001246 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001758 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,573,351 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

