Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 1,488,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 148,870 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Okta by 628.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 167,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,663,000 after purchasing an additional 144,770 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $30,886,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,267,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.32.

Shares of OKTA opened at $229.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.85. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.50 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,208 shares of company stock worth $41,790,580 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

