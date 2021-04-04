Verition Fund Management LLC Has $600,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

ADBE opened at $483.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $476.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.71 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $231.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

