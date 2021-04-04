Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total value of $388,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,072 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,092. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.50 and a fifty-two week high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.12.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

