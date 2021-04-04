Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,888,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,623,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,564,000 after buying an additional 1,721,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXC opened at $30.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.86. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.46. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.