Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New $574,000 Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2021

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $80,914,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $120.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.09.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

