Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

OSUR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $11.68 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $840.33 million, a PE ratio of -50.78 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

