Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,250 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Aravt Global LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Black Knight by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,999 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.66 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.