Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,448 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,704,000 after buying an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after buying an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 381.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 598,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after buying an additional 474,130 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,666,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,089 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,110,000 after buying an additional 382,197 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $202.57 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Parini sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $414,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.13.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

