Vertical Research Begins Coverage on Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.93.

MRTN opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Marten Transport by 35.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in Marten Transport by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

