VerusCoin (VRSC) Market Capitalization Tops $45.67 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $45.67 million and approximately $22,001.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001267 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.11 or 0.00312703 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00092547 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.98 or 0.00766726 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00028716 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,379.66 or 0.99695844 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,547,353 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

