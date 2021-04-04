Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 12 month high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

