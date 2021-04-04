Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vestas Wind Systems A/S is engaged in development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind technology that uses the energy of the wind to generate electricity. It provides wind turbines and wind power systems. The company engages in wind project planning, procurement, construction, operation, power plant optimization and maintenance services. Vestas Wind Systems A/S is headquartered in Randers, Denmark. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Danske cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vestas Wind Systems A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of $26.46 and a 52 week high of $87.34.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Company Profile

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

