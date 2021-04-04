VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 5.15% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIZ. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,095 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

CIZ opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.