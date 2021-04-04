Vid (VI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,093.00

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Vid has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a market cap of $901,984.15 and approximately $2,093.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vid coin can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.00 or 0.00695576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027952 BTC.

About Vid

Vid (VI) is a coin. Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 23,737,168 coins. Vid’s official Twitter account is @vid_app . Vid’s official message board is medium.com/vid-foundation . The Reddit community for Vid is https://reddit.com/r/VIDapp . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

According to CryptoCompare, “VI is a digital currency, kinda like bitcoin. The value of VI is created by users joining Vid and using the platform. Instead of hoarding the value, Vid redistributes it back to the users. It’s not just Vid, any business can adopt the VI business model and start doing the same. Vid is just the first one. “

Buying and Selling Vid

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vid using one of the exchanges listed above.

