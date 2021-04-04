Vidulum (VDL) Price Hits $0.0630

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $450,862.18 and approximately $4,072.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vidulum alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidulum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidulum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.