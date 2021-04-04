Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $164,000 Investment in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 93.4% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Antares Pharma by 28.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

ATRS opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.50 million, a PE ratio of 68.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Antares Pharma news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,563,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,406 shares in the company, valued at $992,288.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 763,133 shares of company stock worth $3,682,268 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

