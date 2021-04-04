Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

IGMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IGM Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut shares of IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $77.61 on Friday. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $133.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -1.12.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,121 shares of company stock worth $379,305 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.